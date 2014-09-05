Master Sgt. Boyd Huff, 41st Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, directs the unloading of a spare propeller at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands May 5-11, 2014. The spare propeller is part of the spare parts pre-positioned in the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadrons forward operating facility for the upcoming hurricane season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jessica L. Kendziorek)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 14:17
|Photo ID:
|3092423
|VIRIN:
|140509-F-WF462-179
|Resolution:
|2784x1848
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, St. Croix hurricane season setup [Image 1 of 21], by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT