    St. Croix hurricane season setup [Image 13 of 21]

    St. Croix hurricane season setup

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2014

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing

    Master Sgt. Boyd Huff, 41st Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, directs the unloading of a spare propeller at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands May 5-11, 2014. The spare propeller is part of the spare parts pre-positioned in the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadrons forward operating facility for the upcoming hurricane season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jessica L. Kendziorek)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2014
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:17
    Photo ID: 3092423
    VIRIN: 140509-F-WF462-179
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, St. Croix hurricane season setup [Image 1 of 21], by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    hurricane hunters
    St. Croix
    403rd Wing

