Master Sgt. Harold Martin, 403rd Maintenance Squadron maintenance shop supervisor, performs routine maintenance on a nitrogen cart at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands May 5-11, 2014. The nitrogen cart, which remained in St. Croix over the winter season, is primarily used to put air in the tires on the WC130-J aircraft during the hurricane season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jessica L. Kendziorek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2014 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 14:17 Photo ID: 3092418 VIRIN: 140507-F-WF462-103 Resolution: 2784x1848 Size: 2.46 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, St. Croix hurricane season setup [Image 1 of 21], by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.