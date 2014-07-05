Master Sgt. Harold Martin, 403rd Maintenance Squadron maintenance shop supervisor, performs routine maintenance on a nitrogen cart at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands May 5-11, 2014. The nitrogen cart, which remained in St. Croix over the winter season, is primarily used to put air in the tires on the WC130-J aircraft during the hurricane season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jessica L. Kendziorek)
This work, St. Croix hurricane season setup [Image 1 of 21], by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
