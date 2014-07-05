St. Croix hurricane season setup

Master Sgt. Boyd Huff and Tech. Sgt. Adrian Barlow, 41st Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialists, (pictured on left), Staff Sgt. Shaun Rhine, 345th Airlift Squadron air transportation specialists, (forklift driver), and Master Sgt. Ed Scherzer, (pictured on right), 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron loadmaster, unload equipment from a WC-130J aircraft at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands May 5-11, 2014. An evening arrival of the aircraft was unloaded of supplies and aircraft parts needed to provide maintenance on the aircrafts during the upcoming hurricane season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jessica L. Kendziorek)

