Master Sgt. Boyd Huff and Tech. Sgt. Adrian Barlow, 41st Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialists, (pictured on left), Staff Sgt. Shaun Rhine, 345th Airlift Squadron air transportation specialists, (forklift driver), and Master Sgt. Ed Scherzer, (pictured on right), 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron loadmaster, unload equipment from a WC-130J aircraft at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands May 5-11, 2014. An evening arrival of the aircraft was unloaded of supplies and aircraft parts needed to provide maintenance on the aircrafts during the upcoming hurricane season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Jessica L. Kendziorek)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2017 14:17
|Photo ID:
|3092421
|VIRIN:
|140507-F-WF462-138
|Resolution:
|2784x1848
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, St. Croix hurricane season setup [Image 1 of 21], by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT