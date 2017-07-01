(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air National Guard welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 5]

    Air National Guard welcomes new commander

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman kayla K Edwards 

    189th Airlift Wing

    Brig. Gen. Marc A. Sicard’s family pin on his new rank during his promotion ceremony Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Edwards, Released.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 5], by SrA kayla K Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Camp Robinson
    Arkansas National Guard
    National Guard
    Arkansas

