Brig. Gen. Marc A. Sicard’s family pin on his new rank during his promotion ceremony Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Little Rock Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Edwards, Released.)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 10:43
|Photo ID:
|3089999
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-LH229-155
|Resolution:
|4492x2979
|Size:
|8.27 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air National Guard welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 5], by SrA kayla K Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Air National Guard welcomes new commander
