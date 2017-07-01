Air National Guard welcomes new commander

Airman 1st Class Ashlyn Hendrickson, a 154th Training Squadron loadmaster receives the first challenge coin from Brig. Gen. Marc A. Sicard Jan. 7, 2017, at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas. Sicard took over as commander of the Arkansas Air National Guard from Brig. Gen. James K. Vogel, who retired from service the same day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Condit, Released.)

