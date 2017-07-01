Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Marc A. Sicard (right) assumes command as the Assistant Adjutant General – Air and Commander of the Arkansas Air National Guard from Maj. Gen. Mark Berry, adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard (left) during change of command ceremonies at Little Rock AFB on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Edwards, Released.)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2017 10:43
|Photo ID:
|3089989
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-LH229-198
|Resolution:
|2465x2267
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air National Guard welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 5], by SrA kayla K Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Air National Guard welcomes new commander
LEAVE A COMMENT