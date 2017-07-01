Air National Guard welcomes new commander

Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Marc A. Sicard (right) assumes command as the Assistant Adjutant General – Air and Commander of the Arkansas Air National Guard from Maj. Gen. Mark Berry, adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard (left) during change of command ceremonies at Little Rock AFB on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Edwards, Released.)

Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017