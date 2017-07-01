(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air National Guard welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5]

    Air National Guard welcomes new commander

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Condit 

    189th Airlift Wing

    The Arkansas Air National Guard Honor Guard waits to present the colors for the change of command ceremony between Brig. Gen. (ret.) James K. Vogel and Brig. Gen. Marc A. Sicard Jan. 7, 2017, at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Condit, Released.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 10:42
    Photo ID: 3089945
    VIRIN: 170107-Z-HN461-004
    Resolution: 5954x4786
    Size: 16.72 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Jessica Condit, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Air National Guard welcomes new commander
    Air National Guard welcomes new commander
    Air National Guard welcomes new commander
    Air National Guard welcomes new commander
    Air National Guard welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air National Guard welcomes new commander

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    Arkansas National Guard
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT