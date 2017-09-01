Air National Guard welcomes new commander

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition, symbolizing the transfer of continued responsibilities from one commander to another, with no break in command. The ceremony also gives the Airmen the opportunity to welcome the incoming commander and their family to the unit.

As commander of the Arkansas Air National Guard, Sicard oversees the operation of the all Air National Guard components in the state, including the more than 2,500 Airmen which make up the organization.

“We have a responsibility to take care of our Airmen and to grow them,” said Brig. Gen. Marc Sicard. “We have mastered the mission, now we need to focus on the people.”

Sicard was previously the Director of Staff for the Arkansas Air National Guard at the state’s Joint Force Headquarters located at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, and he brings years of experience to the table. As the director of staff, he oversaw the daily operations for the 188th Wing as well as the 189th Airlift Wing and its components. Working hand-in-hand with the previous commander, the Joint Force Headquarters Director of Staff and the Adjutant General, Sicard was also responsible for policies that directed and maintained the programs within the Arkansas Air National Guard.

“The future is bright for the Arkansas Air National Guard,” Sicard said. “We are making ground-breaking strides in cyber operations and training, and moving toward test and evaluation of manned I.S.R. and C-130 formal training efficiencies. Being considered for these mission sets isn’t by chance; it’s because of the exceptional work each and every Airman does every day.”

“I’m proud to be a member and honored by the opportunity to lead the exceptional Airmen and civilians who continue to answer our Nation’s call,” Sicard said.

The importance of the change of command not only signifies the new responsibility of the incoming commander. It culminates the end of leadership responsibility for the outgoing commander as well.

While we welcome our new commander, we would like to say farewell and happy retirement to Brig. Gen. (ret.) Vogel. Vogel has commanded the Arkansas Air National Guard for more than 18 months.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017