Air National Guard welcomes new commander

From right, Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, Brig. Gen. Marc. A. Sicard and Brig. Gen. (ret.) James K. Vogel during the change of command ceremony Jan. 7, 2017, at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas. The change of command signified the end of command for Vogel and the beginning for Sicard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Condit, Released.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2017 Date Posted: 01.09.2017 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US