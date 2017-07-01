From right, Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, Brig. Gen. Marc. A. Sicard and Brig. Gen. (ret.) James K. Vogel during the change of command ceremony Jan. 7, 2017, at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas. The change of command signified the end of command for Vogel and the beginning for Sicard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Condit, Released.)
Air National Guard welcomes new commander
