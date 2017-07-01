(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    94th MP Change of Command [Image 1 of 7]

    94th MP Change of Command

    MANCHESTER, ME, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Belton 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Vance Kuhner, Capt. Daniel A. Spera, and 1st Lt. Jesse J. Snell sing the Army Song at the conclusion of a change of command ceremony. The 94th Military Police Company sings the Army Song at the conclusion of all change of command ceremonies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2017
    Date Posted: 01.08.2017 10:16
    Photo ID: 3089230
    VIRIN: 170107-A-HE734-547
    Resolution: 4055x2703
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: MANCHESTER, ME, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th MP Change of Command [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Thomas Belton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    94th MP Change of Command
    94th MP Change of Command
    94th MP Change of Command
    94th MP Change of Command
    94th MP Change of Command
    94th MP Change of Command
    94th MP Company Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    formation
    reserve
    MP
    Meritorious Service Medal
    USAR
    change of command
    Army
    Military Police
    MSM
    94th MP Company
    382nd Military Police Battalion
    Marchechaussee
    Order of the Marchechaussee

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT