Lt. Col. Vance Kuhner, Capt. Daniel A. Spera, and 1st Lt. Jesse J. Snell sing the Army Song at the conclusion of a change of command ceremony. The 94th Military Police Company sings the Army Song at the conclusion of all change of command ceremonies.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 10:16
|Photo ID:
|3089230
|VIRIN:
|170107-A-HE734-547
|Resolution:
|4055x2703
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|MANCHESTER, ME, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 94th MP Change of Command [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Thomas Belton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
