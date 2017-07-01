Soldiers of the 94th Military Police Company stand under their guidon during the change of command ceremony January 7, 2017. The guidon represents the commander everywhere he goes, and is a point of personal pride amongst Soldiers Army wide.
|01.07.2017
|01.08.2017 10:16
|3089222
|170107-A-HE734-357
|5472x3648
|12.42 MB
|MANCHESTER, NH, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, 94th MP Change of Command [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Thomas Belton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
