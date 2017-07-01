94th MP Change of Command

Incoming 94th Military Police Company commander 1st Lt. Jesse J. Snell receives the guidon from 382nd MP Battalion commander Lt. Col. Vance Kuhner during a change of command ceremony. The passing of the guidon represents the battlion commander's faith in the new incoming commander to successfully lead the unit.

