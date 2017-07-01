Incoming 94th Military Police Company commander 1st Lt. Jesse J. Snell receives the guidon from 382nd MP Battalion commander Lt. Col. Vance Kuhner during a change of command ceremony. The passing of the guidon represents the battlion commander's faith in the new incoming commander to successfully lead the unit.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 10:16
|Photo ID:
|3089228
|VIRIN:
|170107-A-HE734-501
|Resolution:
|4490x2993
|Size:
|8.75 MB
|Location:
|MANCHESTER, NH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 94th MP Change of Command [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Thomas Belton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
