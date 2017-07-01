94th MP Change of Command

Outgoing 94th Military Police Company commander, Army Capt. Daniel A. Spera wears the medal denoting his receipt of the Order of Macheaussee, one of the highest awards a Military Police officer can receive, on January 7, 2017. The Order of Marcheaussee dates back to the Revolutionary War, and the first Marcheaussee Corps were the founding fathers of the Military Police.

