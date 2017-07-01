94th MP Change of Command

Army Lt. Col. Vance Kuhner, 382nd Military Police Battalion commander, receives the guidon from outgoing 94th MP Company commander Army Capt. Daniel A. Spera, and offers some words of wisdom and well-wishes January 7, 2017. Exchanging the guidon is part of a time-honored tradition in the Army's change of command ceremonies.

