Outgoing 94th Military Police Company commander, Army Capt. Daniel A. Spera receives the coveted Order of the Marechaussee during a change of command ceremony January 7, 2017. The Order of the Marechaussee is a singular award, and is one of the most presitgious awards military police officers can receive.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2017 10:16
|Photo ID:
|3089223
|VIRIN:
|170107-A-HE734-402
|Resolution:
|4348x2899
|Size:
|7.64 MB
|Location:
|MANCHESTER, NH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 94th MP Change of Command [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Thomas Belton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
