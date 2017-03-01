U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tate Whitener, a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies during an Operation Freedom’s Sentinel mission over Afghanistan, Jan. 3, 2017. The 340th EARS is actively engaged in tactical refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2017 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 07:45 Photo ID: 3085690 VIRIN: 170103-F-XF291-0118 Resolution: 4669x3108 Size: 6.22 MB Location: AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Refueling the fight against terrorism [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.