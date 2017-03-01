U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Okkonen, a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies during an Operation Freedom’s Sentinel mission over Afghanistan, Jan. 3, 2017. The 340th EARS is actively engaged in tactical refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 07:45
|Photo ID:
|3085693
|VIRIN:
|170103-F-XF291-0132
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Refueling the fight against terrorism [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
