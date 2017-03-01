Refueling the fight against terrorism

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Kaminski, a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, talks with an RC-135 Rivet Joint pilot during aerial refueling for an Operation Freedom’s Sentinel mission over Afghanistan, Jan. 3, 2017. The 340th EARS is actively engaged in tactical refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

