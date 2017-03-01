Refueling the fight against terrorism

A U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling in support of an Operation Freedom’s Sentinel mission over Afghanistan Jan. 3, 2017. The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron is actively engaged in tactical refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

