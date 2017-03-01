Refueling the fight against terrorism

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tate Whitener, a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, prepares for takeoff in support of an Operation Freedom’s Sentinel mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2017. The 340th EARS is actively engaged in tactical refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

