    Refueling the fight against terrorism [Image 6 of 10]

    Refueling the fight against terrorism

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Fredericks 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling in support of an Operation Freedom’s Sentinel mission over Afghanistan Jan. 3, 2017. The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron is actively engaged in tactical refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 07:44
    Photo ID: 3085682
    VIRIN: 170103-F-XF291-0053
    Resolution: 4701x2721
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling the fight against terrorism [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Matthew Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    379th AEW
    Air Force
    RC-135
    Rivet Joint"
    "USAF
    340th EARS
    ISIL
    Da’esh
    Operation Freedom’s Sentinel
    OFS

