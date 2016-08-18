Airman 1st Class Andrew Dominguez, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, prepares to enter the Transportation Isolation System for training, Aug. 18, 2016. The TIS is used to transport sick and contagious patients to more difinitive care without compromising the safety of the crew. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

Date Taken: 08.18.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160818-F-SH665-008 [Image 1 of 9], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.