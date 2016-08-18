160818-F-SH665-001

Staff Sgt. Branden Beers, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, instructs Capt. Micheal Broome on how to take off his paper suit while exiting a Transportation Isolation System used for training, Aug. 18, 2016. The TIS is used to transport sick and contagious patients to more definitive care without compromising the safety of the crew. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

