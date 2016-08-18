(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160818-F-SH665-003 [Image 7 of 9]

    160818-F-SH665-003

    IL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2016

    Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Airman Jeff Mcgee, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, ushers in a Transportation Isolation System onto a C-17 Globemaster from Dover Air Force Base at Scott Air Force Base on Aug. 18, 2016. The 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron used the TIS during training as a containment tool to transport sick and contagious patients to more definitive treament without compromising the safety of the crew. (U.S.Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:36
    Photo ID: 3081849
    VIRIN: 160818-F-SH665-003
    Resolution: 3587x2562
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160818-F-SH665-003 [Image 1 of 9], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

