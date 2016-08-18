Airman Jeff Mcgee, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, ushers in a Transportation Isolation System onto a C-17 Globemaster from Dover Air Force Base at Scott Air Force Base on Aug. 18, 2016. The 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron used the TIS during training as a containment tool to transport sick and contagious patients to more definitive treament without compromising the safety of the crew. (U.S.Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)
This work, 160818-F-SH665-003 [Image 1 of 9], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
