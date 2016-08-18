160818-F-SH665-003

Airman Jeff Mcgee, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, ushers in a Transportation Isolation System onto a C-17 Globemaster from Dover Air Force Base at Scott Air Force Base on Aug. 18, 2016. The 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron used the TIS during training as a containment tool to transport sick and contagious patients to more definitive treament without compromising the safety of the crew. (U.S.Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

