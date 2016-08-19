Members of the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron carry a simulated patient on to a C-17 Globemaster as part of a training exercise for the Transportation Isolation System at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Aug. 18, 2016. The TIS is used to transport sick and contagious patients to more definitive care without compromising the safety of the crew. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:36 Photo ID: 3081851 VIRIN: 160818-F-SH665-005 Resolution: 4460x3186 Size: 2.27 MB Location: IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 160818-F-SH665-005 [Image 1 of 9], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.