160818-F-SH665-005

Members of the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron carry a simulated patient on to a C-17 Globemaster as part of a training exercise for the Transportation Isolation System at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Aug. 18, 2016. The TIS is used to transport sick and contagious patients to more definitive care without compromising the safety of the crew. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)
