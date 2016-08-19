160818-F-SH665-006

Tech. Sgt. Manuel Montalvo, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, takes the blood pressure of a simulated patient during a training exercise on the Transportation Isolation System on Aug. 18, 2016. The TIS is used to transport sick and contagious patients to more definitive care without compromising the safety of the crew. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

