    160818-F-SH665-007 [Image 3 of 9]

    160818-F-SH665-007

    IL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2016

    Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    A member of the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron holds up a sign in regards to a simulated patient inside of the Transportation Isolation System during a training exercise on Aug. 18, 2016. The TIS is used to transport sick and contagious patients to more definitive care without compromising the safety of the crew. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Daniel Garcia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160818-F-SH665-007 [Image 1 of 9], by Amn Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

