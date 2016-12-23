Misawa Airman embraces the gift of giving

Hoshimi Kohaneo, a Shichinohe Orphange member, unwarps a present received from Misawa Air Force Base Airmen at Shichinohe, Japan, Dec. 23, 2016. The orphanage holds 41 orphans with approximately six caretakers staying overnight to guide them and ensure the group is ready for everyday activities like completing schoolwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

