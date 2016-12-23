(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa Airman embraces the gift of giving [Image 5 of 5]

    Misawa Airman embraces the gift of giving

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Russel Plunkey, left, a 35th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment technician, poses with Yuussei, a Shichinohe Orphanage member, to show their boots at Shichinohe, Japan, Dec. 23, 2016. The squadron brought gifts to each orphan as well as donated a flat screen TV and a Wii gaming system to the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 00:06
    Photo ID: 3079711
    VIRIN: 161223-F-MZ237-025
    Resolution: 4860x3373
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Airman embraces the gift of giving [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    relations
    holidays
    35th Fighter Wing
    children
    people
    family
    community
    Military
    Air Force
    gifts
    orphanage
    Shichinohe
    Aomori
    Sadie Colbert

