Misawa Airman embraces the gift of giving

U.S. Air Force Airman Russel Plunkey, left, a 35th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment technician, poses with Yuussei, a Shichinohe Orphanage member, to show their boots at Shichinohe, Japan, Dec. 23, 2016. The squadron brought gifts to each orphan as well as donated a flat screen TV and a Wii gaming system to the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

