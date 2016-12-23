Airmen of the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron pose with Shichinohe Orphanage children at Shichinohe, Japan, Dec. 23, 2016. The squadron wanted to reach out beyond the city limits of Misawa, Japan, by helping those who did not have anyone to celebrate the holidays with. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 00:06
|Photo ID:
|3079716
|VIRIN:
|161223-F-MZ237-035
|Resolution:
|4513x2345
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Misawa Airman embraces the gift of giving [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Misawa Airman embraces the gift of giving
LEAVE A COMMENT