Misawa Airman embraces the gift of giving

Kennedy Travis, left, wife of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lowell Travis, center, the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy planner, accept a thank you card from Daiki Komata, a Shichinohe Ophanage member, at Shichinohe, Japan, Dec. 23, 2016. The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen gave 41 gifts to orphans who ranged from 2-years-old to 18-years-old. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

