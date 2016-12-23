Kennedy Travis, left, wife of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lowell Travis, center, the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy planner, accept a thank you card from Daiki Komata, a Shichinohe Ophanage member, at Shichinohe, Japan, Dec. 23, 2016. The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen gave 41 gifts to orphans who ranged from 2-years-old to 18-years-old. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
This work, Misawa Airman embraces the gift of giving [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Misawa Airman embraces the gift of giving
