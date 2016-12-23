A member of the Shichinohe Orphanage, grabs a present during an event at Shichinohe, Japan, Dec. 23, 2016. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lowell Travis, the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy planner, planned the event two weeks before Christmas to surprise the children at the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 00:06 Photo ID: 3079717 VIRIN: 161223-F-MZ237-062 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.09 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Airman embraces the gift of giving [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.