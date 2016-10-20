JBER Airborne Operations

U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, prepare to jump out of a C-17 Globemaster III during a formation flight from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Oct. 19, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Richardson)

