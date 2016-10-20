U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, prepare to jump out of a C-17 Globemaster III during a formation flight from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Oct. 19, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 12:29
|Photo ID:
|3079180
|VIRIN:
|161019-F-GO452-006
|Resolution:
|3180x2117
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBER Airborne Operations [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt James Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT