JBER Airborne Operations

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division conduct a training jump out of a C-17 Globemaster III in preparation for the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Richardson)

