U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division conduct a training jump out of a C-17 Globemaster III in preparation for the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 12:29
|Photo ID:
|3079171
|VIRIN:
|160720-F-GO452-007
|Resolution:
|1812x1206
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBER Airborne Operations [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt James Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT