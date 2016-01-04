JBER Airborne Operations

U.S. Army Alaska Specialist Gary Ballard, a cavalry scout assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, goes through final preparations prior to a night jump at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, March 31, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Richardson/Released)

