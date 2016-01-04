(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBER Airborne Operations [Image 4 of 7]

    JBER Airborne Operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Richardson 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, board a C-17 Globemaster III prior to a night jump at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, March 31, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Richardson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 12:29
    Photo ID: 3079169
    VIRIN: 160331-F-GO452-003
    Resolution: 4598x3060
    Size: 12.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Airborne Operations [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt James Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    JBER Airborne Operations
    JBER Airborne Operations
    JBER Airborne Operations
    JBER Airborne Operations
    JBER Airborne Operations
    JBER Airborne Operations
    JBER Airborne Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Elmendorf"
    Ft. Richardson
    "Joint Base Elmendorf-RIchardson
    JBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT