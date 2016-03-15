An Alaska Air National Guard loadmaster assigned to the 249th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson shouts commands prior to a airborne jump onto the U.S. Navy's Ice Camp Sargo in the Arctic Circle in support of Ice Exercise 2016, March 15, 2016. The two squadrons worked together to airdrop 10 PJs, two Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers and a 9,500-pound arctic sustainment package to the camp. ICEX is a joint-force exercise which allows multiple military branches to assess readiness in the arctic, increase operation experience in the region, develop partnerships and collaborative efforts, and advance understanding of the arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Richardson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 12:29 Photo ID: 3079163 VIRIN: 160315-F-GO452-005 Resolution: 3839x2555 Size: 4.75 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER Airborne Operations [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt James Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.