    JBER Airborne Operations [Image 7 of 7]

    JBER Airborne Operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Richardson 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    An Alaska Air National Guard loadmaster assigned to the 249th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson shouts commands prior to a airborne jump onto the U.S. Navy's Ice Camp Sargo in the Arctic Circle in support of Ice Exercise 2016, March 15, 2016. The two squadrons worked together to airdrop 10 PJs, two Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers and a 9,500-pound arctic sustainment package to the camp. ICEX is a joint-force exercise which allows multiple military branches to assess readiness in the arctic, increase operation experience in the region, develop partnerships and collaborative efforts, and advance understanding of the arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Richardson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 12:29
    Photo ID: 3079163
    VIRIN: 160315-F-GO452-005
    Resolution: 3839x2555
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Airborne Operations [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt James Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Pararescue
    Ft. Richardson
    Joint Base Elmendorf-RIchardson
    JBER
    Elmendorf Air Force Base
    ICEX 2016
    U.S. Navy Ice Exercise

