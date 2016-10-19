A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson flies toward Mount Denali during a training formation flight, Oct. 19, 2016. Training sorties are imperative to pilot development and overall mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Richardson)

Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER Airborne Operations [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt James Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.