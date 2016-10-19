(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBER Airborne Operations [Image 2 of 7]

    JBER Airborne Operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Richardson 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson flies toward Mount Denali during a training formation flight, Oct. 19, 2016. Training sorties are imperative to pilot development and overall mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 12:29
    Photo ID: 3079174
    VIRIN: 161019-F-GO452-004
    Resolution: 4483x2984
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Airborne Operations [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt James Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    JBER Airborne Operations
    JBER Airborne Operations
    JBER Airborne Operations
    JBER Airborne Operations
    JBER Airborne Operations
    JBER Airborne Operations
    JBER Airborne Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Alaska
    C-17 Globemaster III
    517th Airlift Squadron
    4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne)
    JBER
    Red Flag Alaska
    Joint Base Elmendord-Richardson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT