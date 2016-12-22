Loadmasters from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron secure pallets in the cargo area of a C-130H Hercules Dec. 23, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. They loaded approximately 18,500 pounds of goods onto the Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 01:44
|Photo ID:
|3076374
|VIRIN:
|161223-F-CA297-100
|Resolution:
|5165x3443
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members
LEAVE A COMMENT