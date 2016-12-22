386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members

Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron push a tri-wall containing holiday meal items to the rations storeroom at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia Dec. 23, 2016. The tri-wall was staged there briefly before being hauled to the flight line to be loaded onto a C-130H Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

