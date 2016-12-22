U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force members assemble hot meals at the Desert Winds Dining Facility Dec. 23, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. These hot meals were included with other holiday meal items and shipped to those forward-deployed to austere locations this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
This work, 386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members
