    386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members [Image 5 of 7]

    386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Michelle Cannaday, left, and Senior Airman Gavin Payton, right, of the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron stack desserts in a tri-wall Dec. 23, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The 386th EFSS loaded several tri-walls with cakes, pies, soft drinks, hot meals, and other items and shipped them to service members in austere locations so that they could celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 01:44
    Photo ID: 3076367
    VIRIN: 161222-F-CA297-047
    Resolution: 2474x3712
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Christmas
    U.S. Air Force
    deployment
    Force Support Squadron
    deploment

    • LEAVE A COMMENT