386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members

Staff Sgt. Michelle Cannaday, left, and Senior Airman Gavin Payton, right, of the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron stack desserts in a tri-wall Dec. 23, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The 386th EFSS loaded several tri-walls with cakes, pies, soft drinks, hot meals, and other items and shipped them to service members in austere locations so that they could celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

