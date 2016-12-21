(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members [Image 6 of 7]

    386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Gavin Payton, a 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron rations team member, catches a box in a storeroom Dec. 22, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The 386th EFSS Airmen worked quickly to ensure the tri-walls of holiday food items would be ready in time to ship to forward-deployed service members before Christmas. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.24.2016 01:44
    Photo ID: 3076366
    VIRIN: 161222-F-CA297-038
    Resolution: 4336x2890
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members
    386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members
    386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members
    386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members
    386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members
    386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members
    386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members

    TAGS

    Christmas
    U.S. Air Force
    deployment
    Force Support Squadron
    deploment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT