Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron carry sparkling grape juice through a storeroom Dec. 22, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. These Airmen were assembling tri-walls of holiday meal items for forward-deployed service members (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2016 01:43
|Photo ID:
|3076364
|VIRIN:
|161222-F-CA297-014
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members
LEAVE A COMMENT