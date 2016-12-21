386th AEW delivers holiday meals to forward-deployed service members

Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron carry sparkling grape juice through a storeroom Dec. 22, 2016 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. These Airmen were assembling tri-walls of holiday meal items for forward-deployed service members (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

