U.S. Air Force Capt. Brett Turner, a KC-10 Extender pilot, 9th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., is the 2015 Airlift Tanker Association (A/TA) Young Leader Award recipient, Sep. 13, 2016. Turner will be receiving his award at the annual convention in Nashville Tenn., Oct. 27 – 30, 2016.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 15:48
|Photo ID:
|3074488
|VIRIN:
|160913-F-RU983-001
|Resolution:
|3600x2210
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airlift Tanker Association (A/TA) Young Leader Award recipient, Capt Brett Turner [Image 1 of 7], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
