Airlift Tanker Association (A/TA) Young Leader Award recipient, Capt Brett Turner

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brett Turner, a KC-10 Extender pilot, 9th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., is the 2015 Airlift Tanker Association (A/TA) Young Leader Award recipient, Sep. 13, 2016. Turner will be receiving his award at the annual convention in Nashville Tenn., Oct. 27 – 30, 2016.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Heide Couch)

