    SMSgt Release [Image 5 of 7]

    SMSgt Release

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2016

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Travis congratulates 17 newly selected Senior Master Sergeants at a celebration at the Delta Breeze Club, Mar 3, 2017. Col. Joel Jackson, 60th Air Mobility Wing, commander and Chief Master Sergeant Alan Boling, 60AMW, command chief, were on hand for the festivities, along with family, friends and fellow colleagues.
    The Air Force has selected 1,257 master sergeants for promotion to senior master sergeant.
    The selection rate was 8.75 percent, with an average selectee overall score of 680.90. Selectees' average time-in-grade was 4.34 years and time-in-service was 18.79 years. Average enlisted performance report score was 135; average decorations score was 20.67; U.S. Air Force Supervisory Examination average score was 79.38; and the average board score was 393.44.
    Selectees will be promoted in order of promotion sequence number beginning in April.
    (U.S. Air Force Photo by Heide Couch/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 15:47
    Photo ID: 3074479
    VIRIN: 160303-F-RU983-0027
    Resolution: 3600x2847
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMSgt Release [Image 1 of 7], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

