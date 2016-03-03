SMSgt Release

Travis congratulates 17 newly selected Senior Master Sergeants at a celebration at the Delta Breeze Club, Mar 3, 2017. Col. Joel Jackson, 60th Air Mobility Wing, commander and Chief Master Sergeant Alan Boling, 60AMW, command chief, were on hand for the festivities, along with family, friends and fellow colleagues.

The Air Force has selected 1,257 master sergeants for promotion to senior master sergeant.

The selection rate was 8.75 percent, with an average selectee overall score of 680.90. Selectees' average time-in-grade was 4.34 years and time-in-service was 18.79 years. Average enlisted performance report score was 135; average decorations score was 20.67; U.S. Air Force Supervisory Examination average score was 79.38; and the average board score was 393.44.

Selectees will be promoted in order of promotion sequence number beginning in April.

(U.S. Air Force Photo by Heide Couch/Released)

