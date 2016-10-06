60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Travis AFB

A Travis AFB crew chief executes grounding and bonding to prevent electron static charges before a refueling operation on a KC-10 Extender, June 10, 2016. This provides a conductive path to equalize the potential between the fueling equipment and the aircraft. The bond shall be maintained until the fueling connections have been removed, thus allowing separated charges that could be generated during the fueling operation to reunite. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Heide Couch)

