    60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Travis AFB [Image 4 of 7]

    60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2016

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A Travis AFB crew chief executes grounding and bonding to prevent electron static charges before a refueling operation on a KC-10 Extender, June 10, 2016. This provides a conductive path to equalize the potential between the fueling equipment and the aircraft. The bond shall be maintained until the fueling connections have been removed, thus allowing separated charges that could be generated during the fueling operation to reunite. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 15:48
    Photo ID: 3074481
    VIRIN: 160610-F-RU983-0008
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Travis AFB [Image 1 of 7], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

