    Crisis Look 16-01 [Image 7 of 7]

    Crisis Look 16-01

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2016

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Travis AFB recently completed Crisis Look 16-01, Feb 1-7, an operational readiness inspection designed to evaluate how quickly personnel base wide can mobilize and move people, heavy equipment and whatever is needed to anywhere in the world at a moments’ notice when called upon in an emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Heide Couch/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 15:47
    Photo ID: 3074474
    VIRIN: 160204-F-RU983-0026
    Resolution: 3600x2131
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crisis Look 16-01 [Image 1 of 7], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

