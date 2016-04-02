Travis AFB recently completed Crisis Look 16-01, Feb 1-7, an operational readiness inspection designed to evaluate how quickly personnel base wide can mobilize and move people, heavy equipment and whatever is needed to anywhere in the world at a moments’ notice when called upon in an emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Heide Couch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 15:47
|Photo ID:
|3074474
|VIRIN:
|160204-F-RU983-0026
|Resolution:
|3600x2131
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Crisis Look 16-01 [Image 1 of 7], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT