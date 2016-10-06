60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Travis AFB

Jonathan Thorpe, assistant project manager, transient alert, 60th Maintenance Squadron, prepares to disconnect the hose from a T-38 Talon from Beale AFB for fueling, June 10, 2016, Travis AFB. Unlike self-service gas station, where cars and trucks must pull up to the pump, the responsibility of refueling airplanes falls on the shoulders of the fuels management flight personnel who must pull up to the parked aircraft in vehicles carrying the fuel.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Heide Couch)

