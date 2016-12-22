Retirement Ceremony Honoring Col. Rawson L. Wood, July 6, 2016

Family, friends and members of the Air Force community gathered together beneath a gigantic C-17 Globe Master to celebrate the retirement of Colonel Rawson L. Wood, 60th Medical Group, commander, David Grant U. S. Air Force Medical Center, at building 837, Travis AFB, California, July 6, 2016. Brigadier General Kory Cornum, Air Mobility Command, command Surgeon was the presiding officer during the ceremony and presented the certificate of retirement. Recognition of members who are retiring from a career of long, faithful, and honorable service is one of the oldest traditions of military service. Each retiree should leave the service with a tangible expression of appreciation for his/her contribution to the Air Force, and with the assurance that they will continue to be a member of the Air Force family in retirement. Col. Wood is board certified in both aerospace and occupational medicine and is one of the U. S. Air Force’s few pilot-physicians. He has flown the C-130 as a pilot, the C-17 as aircraft commander and the T-37 as an instructor pilot. Col Wood has served as the 60th Medical Group commander here at DGMC here at Travis for two years.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Heide Couch/Released)

