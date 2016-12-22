(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Retirement Ceremony Honoring Col. Rawson L. Wood, July 6, 2016 [Image 2 of 7]

    Retirement Ceremony Honoring Col. Rawson L. Wood, July 6, 2016

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Family, friends and members of the Air Force community gathered together beneath a gigantic C-17 Globe Master to celebrate the retirement of Colonel Rawson L. Wood, 60th Medical Group, commander, David Grant U. S. Air Force Medical Center, at building 837, Travis AFB, California, July 6, 2016. Brigadier General Kory Cornum, Air Mobility Command, command Surgeon was the presiding officer during the ceremony and presented the certificate of retirement. Recognition of members who are retiring from a career of long, faithful, and honorable service is one of the oldest traditions of military service. Each retiree should leave the service with a tangible expression of appreciation for his/her contribution to the Air Force, and with the assurance that they will continue to be a member of the Air Force family in retirement. Col. Wood is board certified in both aerospace and occupational medicine and is one of the U. S. Air Force’s few pilot-physicians. He has flown the C-130 as a pilot, the C-17 as aircraft commander and the T-37 as an instructor pilot. Col Wood has served as the 60th Medical Group commander here at DGMC here at Travis for two years.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Heide Couch/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 15:48
    Photo ID: 3074486
    VIRIN: 160706-F-RU983-0013
    Resolution: 3600x4519
    Size: 10.5 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony Honoring Col. Rawson L. Wood, July 6, 2016 [Image 1 of 7], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Airlift Tanker Association (A/TA) Young Leader Award recipient, Capt Brett Turner
    Retirement Ceremony Honoring Col. Rawson L. Wood, July 6, 2016
    60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Travis AFB
    60th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Travis AFB
    SMSgt Release
    Crisis Look 16-01
    Crisis Look 16-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PA
    US Air Force
    USAF
    F-RU983
    60AMW
    Photo:Travis AFB: Heide Couch

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT